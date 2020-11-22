What to know if your employer wants you to get vaccinated for Covid

CNN

If you’ve been dreaming about going back to the office, news of a promising Covid-19 vaccine could mean you’ll be back at your desk sooner than you thought.

There are obvious benefits to having a workforce that’s been immunized from coronavirus, but can your employer require you to get vaccinated?

Some workers might be hesitant about getting a vaccine or feel uncomfortable about their employer having a say in their medical decisions.

But legal experts say that employers can mandate getting the shot. Whether they should is a different matter.

Some jobs already have vaccination requirements. For instance, some health care workers are required to get flu shots.