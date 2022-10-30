What We Have Today

So much drama. Drama is distraction. Now they got everybody talkin’ about Kanye (I’m the best human being alive) West, or about the flavor-of-the-day candidates and their phony elections, or about Pelosi being a beard for her beat-up husband. Who’s talkin’ about The Bill of Rights?!! Who’s Pounding the Gong revealing the way out? Who clearly sees the solution? Who’s 100% fed up with communism and all its many varieties of surveillance, slavery, war, death? I guess that would be us. We at The Trenches, we who are willing to fight for that solution and bring it into being.

Just about everybody I know is talkin’ but not about famous people. Instead they’re talkin’ about inflation and the challenges to make ends meet. And added onto that is all the anger over all our money going to Ukraine and to the Nation-Invaders pouring over our border. And added onto that is more of their rage, rage about the perversion and mutilation being pressed upon our kids. And few can keep from mentioning the lethal bio-weapon that we are ever urged to take. They’re unending message to us: Be afraid, be very Very AFRAID!!

More false-flags on the horizon? Very likely, as things are a bit quiet right now. Hey, let’s mess up Thanksgiving and Christmas. All of this mishmash is happening while they continue to play the race-card and stoke the Divide-and-Conquer fire. But the people of the world are becoming so adept at removing the veil and exposing the common enemy, that hiding is hardly an option for them anymore. This little lull we’re seeing right now seems to indicate that they are bankrupt and don’t know what to do with intelligent humans who not only see the oppressive game, but who know their rights and are hell-bent on defending them. As they say, TIME TO DOUBLE DOWN!!