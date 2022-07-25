What’s for Dinner? – Demons at NY Times Are Now Pushing Cannibalism Insisting “The Time Is Now”

Gateway Pundit – by Jim Hoft

The demons at The New York Times have moved on eating grubs and bugs.

Their latest fetish is cannibalism – and they insist “The time is now.”

They really have outdone themselves this time.

They went from eating bugs to eating each other in a matter of weeks!

Here’s a good question…

Is it more racist to eat white people, or black people? Do different ethnicities taste different? Is cannibalism indigenous science, and unfairly demonized by white supremacy patriarchy systems of oppression? -We need answers to these super relevant questions https://t.co/9eF3V6BT91 — Alexander Cortes PhD, Fitness, Nutrition, Fat loss (@AJA_Cortes) July 23, 2022

Do you remember when spirit cooking was a thing back in 2016?

It all makes sense now.

The Podestas' "Spirit Cooking" dinner?

It's not what you think.

It's blood, sperm and breastmilk.

But mostly blood.https://t.co/gGPWFS3B2H pic.twitter.com/I43KiiraDh — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) November 4, 2016

More…

Of course, Hillary Clinton blamed the spirit cooking on Putin and Russia.

LOL. Clinton campaign blames #SpiritCooking scandal on Vladimir Putin. pic.twitter.com/Jps5zNTNvJ — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) November 4, 2016

And today – here we are.

