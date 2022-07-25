What’s for Dinner? – Demons at NY Times Are Now Pushing Cannibalism Insisting “The Time Is Now”

Gateway Pundit – by Jim Hoft

The demons at The New York Times have moved on eating grubs and bugs.

Their latest fetish is cannibalism – and they insist “The time is now.” 

They really have outdone themselves this time.

They went from eating bugs to eating each other in a matter of weeks!

Here’s a good question…

Do you remember when spirit cooking was a thing back in 2016?
It all makes sense now.

More…

Of course, Hillary Clinton blamed the spirit cooking on Putin and Russia.

And today – here we are.

Gateway Pundit

4 thoughts on “What’s for Dinner? – Demons at NY Times Are Now Pushing Cannibalism Insisting “The Time Is Now”

  4. I dont like to to know what these rotten sick fckrs do!!! I JUST WANT TO PUT SILVER DOLLAR SIZED HOLES IN THEM!!! @#$%^ & They probaly like unborn fetus the best KILLLLLLLL!!!!! Send em to fantasy island Theres probaly a few natives left that would like to Meat you!!!!

    Reply

Join the Conversation

Your email address will not be published.


*