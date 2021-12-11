@TheSearch4Truth
September 10th, 2021
https://odysee.com/@TheSearch4Truth:8/trim.92CC51F4-99E2-46A2-8B3C-CE14D937B350:8?r=554ZNigcG79MRgkBED2Ex3mWAprFKm6x&lid=favorites
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
September 10th, 2021
https://odysee.com/@TheSearch4Truth:8/trim.92CC51F4-99E2-46A2-8B3C-CE14D937B350:8?r=554ZNigcG79MRgkBED2Ex3mWAprFKm6x&lid=favorites
3 thoughts on “What’s happening in Australia in 3 minutes”
And there it is.
Great summing up, but why would he stop there? He reports that a Killing Machine is coming at us, but ends with “So, be prepared.” Could he not have told the people they are in the fight of their lives, the fight FOR their lives, and they have to come back with everything in them and physically fight this with whatever methods they can summon. The message the people of the world need to hear is, “FIGHT!!” Or be a slave and leave a legacy of slavery to your children.
They want us dead. Can it be said enough? THEY WANT US DEAD!! This now is the litmus test for all journalists, reporters, bloggers. Are they only warning the people of what’s ahead or are they truly preparing them?
.
Really rooting for the Australian people to take their country back. Keep an eye on them. You wanna know what the plan is, they are the pilot program.