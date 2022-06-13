“So what’s charging the batteries right now? What’s the source of electricity?” … wait for it … pic.twitter.com/uBuYKGzouU
— Five Times August (@FiveTimesAugust) June 7, 2022
Posted: June 12, 2022
Categories: Videos
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
“So what’s charging the batteries right now? What’s the source of electricity?” … wait for it … pic.twitter.com/uBuYKGzouU
— Five Times August (@FiveTimesAugust) June 7, 2022
One thought on “What’s the source of electricity?”
Hahahahahaha. Love when we bring them to their knees.
.