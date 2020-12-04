What’s Up, Ruby?… BREAKING: Crooked Operative Filmed Pulling Out Suitcases of Ballots in Georgia IS IDENTIFIED

Gateway Pundit – by Jim Hoft

Earlier today Cristina Laila reported on the explosive video that was revealed during the Georgia ballot counting at the State Farm Arena where crooked Democrats pulled out suitcases full of ballots and began counting those ballots without election monitors in the room.

Trump’s legal team showed a video from the State Farm Arena tabulation center when poll workers were told to leave at 10:25 PM.

A few “workers” stayed behind and were seen pulling suitcases full of ballots out from under tables to be tabulated!

This was the most explosive video of the entire campaign season!

WATCH: Video footage from Georgia shows suitcases filled with ballots pulled from under a table AFTER supervisors told poll workers to leave room and 4 people stayed behind to keep counting votes pic.twitter.com/AcbTI1pxn4 — Team Trump (@TeamTrump) December 3, 2020

We now have identified one of these criminals who were caught on video counting illegal ballots from a suitcase stashed under a table!

As you can see from the video one woman in a purple top was filmed helping pull out the ballots and then sitting down to count the ballots.

That woman has now been identified.

Local 11 News covered the story from the State Farm Arena that a pipe had burst.

(This later was proven to be complete fraud and an excuse to kick out the GOP election observers!)

Hat tip to Christina Diggins

One woman in the video is wearing a purple top.

She later appeared in the suitcase video!

The woman in the purple made a mistake and left her purse on her desk advertising her business.



Her name is Ruby Freeman.

And she made the mistake of advertising her purse on her desk the same night she was involved in voter fraud on a MASSIVE SCALE.

Her T-shirt says “Lady Ruby” and her purse says, “LaRuby” which is her company.

This was not a very smart move.

Her company is called “LaRuby’s Unique Treasures.”

It’s on her LinkedIn page!

Ruby’s purse was a hit and several fans wrote her on her LinkedIn page after they saw her and her purse on TV.

They then commented on her LinkedIn page.

Ruby was wearing a different shirt but had the same purse by her side.

Here’s another shot of Ruby and her purse.

Maybe the Georgia police or Bill Barr’s DOJ may want to pay Ruby Freeman a visit.

Gateway Pundit