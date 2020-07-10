What’s Up With This Alleged “Federal Reserve Coin Shortage”?

NoMask Info

What’s going on with this alleged (orchestrated) “Federal Reserve coin shortage”?

On June 25, I saw a sign posted at a Southern California ARCO gas station which read “Due to covid-19 circumstances and Federal Reserve rules, please have exact change ready (coins.) [This was featured on Robert Wenzel’s Econonic Policy Journal: Southern California Retailers Requesting ‘Exact Change’ Because of “Federal Reserve Rules.]

Now I’m seeing such signs increasingly across the country. Attached are 2 more pics, Here an Indianapolis Indiana pilot convenience store has a sign on the door which states, “Due to limits by the Federal reserve, we are managing our current supply of coins. Please pay with a credit card, debit card, gift card or exact change if possible.”

Here a Denver Colorado Wal-Mart “All self-checkout registers are currently CARD ONLY due to a coin shortage. We apologize for any inconvenience.”

Looks like this is their latest pretext for a cashless society, where they track, trace and control all financial transactions. The technocrats and banksters have sought an excuse to implement this type system for many years. Next thing you know they’ll say that COVID-19 boogeyman virus is passed through ‘dirty’ cash.

https://nofacemask.blogspot.com/2020/07/whats-up-with-alleged-coin-shortage.html