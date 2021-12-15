Posted: December 15, 2021 Categories: Videos When blasphemy is served as comedy twerking baby Jesus, pole-dancin’ Mary, etc. Share this:PrintEmailTweetGabShare on TumblrPocket
One thought on “When blasphemy is served as comedy twerking baby Jesus, pole-dancin’ Mary, etc.”
Dear Viewers, be sure to catch next week’s show… Santa gets it on with Rudolph while shepherds look on in admiration. And don’t miss episode three, where the three kings visit Epstein Island and celebrate with sugar plums and Adrenochrome, because there’s no end to our debauchery and we want to slime you up. Forget self-respect. Demoralization is on the menu for you, you little piece of worthless sh*t.
