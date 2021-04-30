Published on 29 Apr 2021
Sons Of Liberty – Tim Brown – 2021-04-29 – Thursday – When Parents Attack: Parents Run-Off School Board, Elect New Board & End Mask Mandate!
Some parents have actually had enough of elected representatives ignoring them and have stepped up to not only remove them but be the replacements and the solution to the problem. The most recent maneuver came from Vail. Arizona where hundreds of parents descended on the school board meeting and were furious about the continued mask mandates. What happened is nothing short of spectacular.
2 thoughts on “When Parents Attack: Parents Run-Off School Board, Elect New Board & End Mask Mandate!”
I don’t listen to many religious individuals but I do listen to these guys. They really are the only religious guys that tell the truth about what needs to be done to restore our law. And it’s not sit and wait for Jesus or Trump to save you.
Hopefully the public sees this and realizes there’s only one way this gets done. You can’t stop a mob of Americans with a goal. We get sh*t done.
Well it’s about GD’d time
Hope this spreads ,,, like a virus