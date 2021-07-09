Posted: July 9, 2021 Categories: Videos When the Biden Administration Knocks On Your Door… AwakenWithJP Jul 8, 2021 Share this:PrintEmailTweetGabShare on TumblrPocket
2 thoughts on “When the Biden Administration Knocks On Your Door…”
Hahahahaha!!!!! I love Awaken with JP. The guy’s a damn genius with his political videos. This is perfect.
He’s forgetting one thing, though. Like they did in Australia, they will be coming with 1 or 2 armed police officers. So they won’t be so happy to greet you as he is doing.