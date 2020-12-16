When the elderly and frail die after receiving the COVID vaccine

Jon Rappoport

CNN has the story. And it’s quite a story: “Why vaccinate our most frail? Odd vote out shows the dilemma”, December 4. [1]

“The vote to recommend long-term care residents be among the first to receive Covid-19 vaccinations was not unanimous.”

“Out of a panel of 14 CDC vaccine advisers, a lone doctor said no.”

“’Odd woman out, I guess,’ Dr. Helen ‘Keipp’ Talbot, of Vanderbilt University, told her colleagues. ‘I still struggle with this. This was not an easy vote’.”

“Talbot was worried about whether the vaccine would even work in such frail, vulnerable patients. Even more, she worried about how it might look if the vaccine failed in that group, or how it would affect public perception if residents died soon after getting the vaccine.”

“The Covid-19 vaccines have not been tested in the frail elderly, many of whom are residents of long-term care facilities.”

Let’s stop here for a moment. First, we learn that the clinical trials of the COVID vaccine have not used the frail and elderly as volunteers. Therefore, there is NO evidence that the vaccine is safe or effective in that very large group. If this doesn’t give the frail and elderly and their families pause for thought, nothing will.

Second, Dr. Talbot is worried about “public perception,” when the elderly die right after getting the vaccination.

Well, what would YOU think if your mother died the day after she received the COVID shot?

The CNN article gets worse. Read on. Next up is a comment from Dr. Kelly Moore, “associate director of the Immunization Action Coalition, which is supporting frontline workers who will administer Covid-19 vaccinations.”

“’Since they [the COVID vaccines] haven’t been studied in people in those [elderly] populations, we don’t know how well the vaccine will work for them. We know that most vaccines don’t work nearly as well in a frail elderly person as they would in someone who is fit and vigorous, even if they happen to be the same age,’ Moore said.”

Again—zero evidence the COVID vaccines work in elderly and frail populations. Most vaccines don’t “work nearly as well.”

CNN: “When shots begin to go into arms of [nursing home and long-term care facility] residents, Moore said Americans need to understand that deaths may occur that won’t necessarily have anything to do with the vaccine.”

“’We would not at all be surprised to see, coincidentally, vaccination happening and then having someone pass away a short time after they receive a vaccine, not because it has anything to do with the vaccination but just because that’s the place where people at the end of their lives reside,’ Moore said.”

“’One of the things we want to make sure people understand is that they should not be unnecessarily alarmed if there are reports, once we start vaccinating, of someone or multiple people dying within a day or two of their vaccination who are residents of a long-term care facility. That would be something we would expect, as a normal occurrence, because people die frequently in nursing homes’.”

Right. Don’t be alarmed.

Don’t worry if people who are doing reasonably well suddenly die right after getting the COVID shot. It’s just a coincidence.

Their long-term health conditions just happened to kick in a day or two after vaccination. Nothing to wonder about.

Don’t kick up a fuss if it’s YOUR father or mother who died. Stay calm. You can be sure the doctors will let you know if your mother died from the vaccine. Of course they will.

Even though the vaccine has never been tested on the elderly and frail, the doctors know whether a death occurred from the vaccination or from other causes. And they’ll tell the truth. They always do.

The doctors quoted in this CNN article are obviously worried about people dying as a result of the vaccine. They know it’s going to happen. They’re thinking out loud about what they can do to stem the tide of public outrage—particularly from the families of those who die.

The best idea they can come up with is: “these people die anyway.”

I remind readers that, for months, I’ve been reporting on the huge percentage of all so-called COVID deaths that have been occurring among the elderly in nursing homes, in long-term care facilities, in hospitals, in their homes. [2]

These people were already suffering from multiple long-term serious health conditions. On top of that, they had been treated for years with an array of toxic medical drugs.

And then, they’re absolutely terrified when they receive a diagnosis of COVID. Then they’re isolated, cut off from family and friends.

And they give up and die.

NO VIRUS IS REQUIRED TO EXPLAIN THESE DEATHS.

This is forced premature killing of old people. It’s murder by COVID diagnosis and isolation. [2]

And now, these people will receive an experimental RNA vaccine, whose effects include auto-immune reactions; the body basically attacks itself. [3]

More killing.

And doctors advising the CDC are telling us not to be alarmed.

The deaths are just routine.

Lots and lots of doctors who know what’s going on are thinking, “What if all this comes back on ME?”

Well, it IS coming back on you, Doctors.

You’re killers in white coats who are supposed to be saving lives.

SOURCES:

[1] https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/dec/09/pfizer-covid-vaccine-nhs-extreme-allergy-sufferers-regulators-reaction [2] https://www.denverpost.com/2020/12/09/pfizer-covid-vaccine-allergic-reactions/ [3] https://blog.nomorefakenews.com/2020/01/26/vaccine-for-the-china-virus-the-planet-is-the-guinea-pig-for-a-vast-experiment/

