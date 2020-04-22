When They Come For A Trencher You Can Bet The War Has Started

Just to reiterate what John mentioned on the show today, it’s important that we all are going into this with our eyes and ears and brains wide open. We here, every one of us, not just Henry or John, but all of us will be squeezed by the enemy, some maybe worse than others, but squeezed, possibly detained, locked up and possibly tortured in some form.

Now, I don’t mean to sit here and write these words to try and disparage, scare or intimidate anybody here in anyway, it’s just a fact. We all have to be ready for it when and if the time comes, it’s a fact of life here on this site, our site.

We here don’t give these commies an inch, we never have, and will go on taking these bastards apart anyway possible, doing this knowing the consequences. We here don’t hide from anything, we call it like we see it, and that puts us ALL in the hot seat.

Henry and John along with many more have been doing this for years, and will continue to do so knowing the possible consequence, simple as that. We simply don’t give a damn because the reinstatement of our Bill of Rights is just too damn important.