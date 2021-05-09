Posted: May 9, 2021 Categories: Videos When you get a new job and mark experienced on the resume Share this:PrintEmailTweetGabShare on TumblrPocket
2 thoughts on “When you get a new job and mark experienced on the resume”
Where I come from, we call guys like this a “Clinch Pile”
LOL! YEP!
When I purchased the first ZTR, I practiced on the ground where I lived.
Tore up some stuff!
Had Gravely z160’s. They’d go 10mph, but that fast is far too bumpy unless you have an air seat.
They ain’t your average mower, and work bad on steep slopes 😉
That’s an Xmark, like a ten, twelve thousand fraud unit.