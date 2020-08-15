Aug 14, 2020
The record-setting run on guns has left many store shelves bare, and while firearms and ammunition manufacturers are producing as much as they can, gun owners are getting increasingly concerned about how long the shortage might last. Cam breaks down the reasons for the lack of ammunition, as well as when we may expect to see some relief.
2 thoughts on “Where Has All the Ammo Gone?”
trumptard
Primers.
Ain’t none.
I buy a few hundred when I can find them.
Recently found some pistol bullets I use in stock. But primers are so far behind. CCI is the only domestic primer maker and they are millions of primers behind on their contracts so they are not making retail boxes.
I’m glad I have a lot of ammo in 6 calibers and I have thousands of rounds of components waiting to get assembled. Still need more. As always.
Get your trump hat. So you can look like a douche bag like your friends and neighbors. Lol