"Where The Hell Are We?" – Biden's CNN Townhall Disaster Ignored By Mainstream Media

Zero Hedge – by Tyler Durden

In his first such public appearance since the campaign, President Biden joined CNN’s Anderson Cooper on stage last night in Milwaukee in a town-hall-style discussion. It did not go well… but you’d never know that if you only read the mainstream media.

The president faced no pushback from Mr.Cooper for failing to denounce China’s Uyghur genocide calling it a “cultural norm”, or claims that black or brown ‘folks’ don’t know how to use the internet, that military is fueling the “growth of white supremacy, or the fact that he wakes up every morning wondering “where the hell are we?”

As Summit News’ Steve Watson details below, the question, after watching this, should be “this guy is in charge now?”

When Anderson Cooper asked the hard hitting probing question ‘What is it like to live in the White House?’ Biden responded by stating “I wake up every morning, look at Jill, and say ‘where the hell are we?’”

COOPER: "You’ve already spent a great deal of time at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. Except now you’re living there and you’re president. It’s been four weeks. What’s it like? How is it different?" BIDEN: "I wake up every morning, look at Jill, and say 'where the hell are we?'" pic.twitter.com/vdAjxUnWOT — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 17, 2021

Surely this will be comforting for Americans to hear.

Elsewhere during the car crash exchange, Biden claimed that former military and former police officers are fueling the “growth of white supremacy,” while claiming President Trump refused to condemn it:

