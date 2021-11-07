While Appealing Conviction for Running Child Porn Ring, Police Chief Busted AGAIN Abusing Toddlers

Denmark, WI — As TFTP so often reports, blue privilege is extended to even the vilest of officers who prey on society’s most vulnerable. As pot dealers go to jail for decades, disgraced cops who abuse children often walk free and in some instances even keep their jobs. Disgraced police chief, Alexander Bebris, was one of these cops who proved that his blue privilege was just another reason to continue preying on children.

Last year, Bebris was sentenced to five years in prison in November after he was caught running a child porn ring and convicted in federal court. The 52-year-old child predator appealed the conviction and due to his status as a former public servant, he was allowed to stay out on bail until his appeal went through.

His conviction was upheld this past August, but again, his blue privilege shown through and he wasn’t immediately required to report to jail. Instead his sentence was delayed pending the appeal’s resolution and he didn’t have to report to jail until this month.

While this child predator enjoyed his freedom, however, the state quickly learned that they screwed up by letting him remain free. Just days before he was to begin serving his five-year sentence for running a child porn network, this monster was busted once more.

A search warrant was executed at Bebris’ home where law enforcement found that he went right back to his disgusting ways. According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Eastern District of Wisconsin, authorities found “a substantial amount” of recently-downloaded child pornography.

Illustrating just how disgusting of a monster Bebris is, authorities noted that the child abuse material found in his home depicted children as young as 3-years-old.

Luckily for the residents of Denmark, Wisconsin, this time, Bebris was not granted blue privilege. Instead, he was immediately charged and he immediately pleaded guilty.

At sentencing for his second offense, Senior United States District Judge William C. Griesbach called Bebris’ actions “outrageous and highly offensive.” Judge Griesbach further stated that Bebris’ willingness to commit almost the exact same crime while on release indicated a “strong need for deterrence and punishment.” Judge Griesbach ordered that the 10-year sentence run consecutively to the previously imposed, 5-year sentence. Following his release from prison, Bebris will spend 10 years on supervised release.

According to court records, prior to his arrest in his first case, Bebris spent his career in law enforcement, most recently as Public Safety Chief in Oakwood, Ohio. While he preyed on children, he served as the police chief for two different cities.

For now, Bebris is not a threat as he’ll be locked in a cage for the next 15 years and he’ll be required to register as a sex offender when he gets out. However, if his blue privilege continues, that may not be entirely true.

As TFTP reported earlier this year, while former officer Keith Sweeney served his 10-year sentence for using his badge to commit murder, he was given blue privilege behind bars. that privilege came in the form of an iPad.

This disgraced former cop is now facing 12 additional charges of child pornography after allegedly using that iPad and the Marshall County Detention Center’s Wi-Fi to prey on children by downloading and sharing child porn — in jail.

