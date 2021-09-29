Whistleblower: Border Patrol Agents Ordered to Get Vaxxed or Get Fired

Information Liberation – by Chris Menahan

The Biden regime is ordering all Border Patrol agents to get vaxxed or get fired come November, according to a Customs and Border Protection whistleblower.

https://twitter.com/JudiciaryGOP/status/1443038509653180421

“While our border is facing this serious crisis, we have learned that you are threatening to terminate a significant portion of Customs and Border Protection (CBP) workforce,” Rep. Jim Jordan and Rep. Tom McClintock of the House Judiciary GOP said in a letter to DHS head Alejandro Mayorkas.

“On September 9, 2021, President Biden issued Executive Order 14043 requiring federal employees to fully vaccinate against Covid-19 or face termination of their employment,” the letter continued. “It has come to our attention that the men and women of CBP have been given official notice that they must be fully vaccinated by November 2021 or face termination.”

“We hope that for the safety of our country that you will see the error in this decision, choose to support the heroes of CBP who put their lives on the line every day, and find reasonable accommodations for CBP officers who do not choose to comply with this mandate for personal or medical reasons.”

The Biden regime is using the covid vax mandate as a tool to purge the government of “recalcitrants” who oppose the globalist agenda.

Just last week Biden threatened to make Border Patrol “pay” for daring to try and defend our border.

DHS head Alejandro Mayorkas similarly lambasted them while he was ordering over 12,000 Haitian migrants from the Del Rio International Bridge be released into the US and transported all over the country with zero vaccine mandates and not even so much as a covid test.

GOP officials have responded to this organized, systemic purge by writing whining letters to the regime asking them to play nice and complaining on Twitter.

Ben & Jerry’s refusing to sell ice cream in the Occupied Palestinian Territory got a bigger response out of these people!

