Posted: February 19, 2021 Categories: Videos Whistleblower info re the Covax rollout https://twitter.com/timesuppeople/status/1362718392218644490
3 thoughts on “Whistleblower info re the Covax rollout”
When I watch those last few seconds of that shot forced on an elder, I can only pray I never have to be in one of those institutions, nor should anyone else. The ‘care-takers’ are not caring anymore, but rather doing the bidding of their evil masters.
You are right, and I hope you never do, sis!
I would have never allowed my parents into any sort of home, and would have gave up everything and took care of them!
Dad died in his sleep.
Mom died in the hospital surrounded by multitudes of us until.
Thanks, Hal. Would be wonderful if all could have the kind of passing your parents did. Can’t wait ’till our humanity is restored to that level again.
