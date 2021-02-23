Whistleblower Video Footage of Forced COVID Vaccines in German Nursing Homes Goes Public – Attorney: “We’re Dealing with Homicide, Maybe Even Murder”

Health Impact News – by Brian Shilhavy

Earlier this week we published the English translation of a video in German that Attorney Reiner Fuellmich published with a whistleblower who works in a nursing home where several residents were injected with the experimental COVID mRNA shots against their will, and where many of them died a short time later. See:

Whistleblower: 8 of 31 Residents Dead in German Nursing Home After They Were Forcibly Injected with Pfizer Experimental mRNA COVID Shots Against Their Will

Since that interview was published, other whistleblowers in Germany who work in nursing homes have also stepped forward, some with video footage showing residents being held down and vaccinated against their wish.

Attorney Reiner Fuellmich, talking about the residents who were previously in good physical health and only suffered from “dementia,” stated:

One of them was a runner, in his late 70s, or WAS a runner, I should say, who was also an opera singer. He outran one of the nurses who is in her mid 30s. He was still singing operas on the day that he got vaccinated. After he got vaccinated, a couple of days later, he died. So this opera singer, doesn’t sing anymore.

One of the most disturbing things about what these whistleblower videos reveal, according to Attorney Fuellmich, is that now they are getting more and more calls from other whistleblowers in nursing homes, in Germany and around the world, where they are reporting the same things.

We are getting more and more calls from other whistleblowers from other nursing homes in this country, plus we’re getting information from other countries, Sweden for example, Norway for example, Gibraltar for example, there are also incidents in England and in the United States that match these descriptions.

Attorney Fuellmich is not afraid to state exactly where this evidence leads us:

It means that people are dying because of the vaccines. What we are seeing in this video clip is worse than anything we ever expected. If this is representative for what’s going on in the other nursing homes, and in other countries, then we have a very serious problem. And so do the people who make the vaccines, so do the people who administer the vaccines. It looks more and more as though we’re dealing with homicide, and maybe even murder.

We are Witnessing a Eugenics Program that Includes Genocide

How fitting that the tide of whistleblowers coming forward now is gaining steam in Germany, whose population is probably all too familiar with their country’s own history of the eugenics program that was implemented in Germany during WWII.

The horrific medical experimentations and genocide that happened in Germany were condemned during the Nuremburg trials, and it is very clear that these experimental mRNA COVID injections, when given to people without informed consent and against their will, are clearly violating the principles of informed medical consent, and the condemnation of medical experimentation, that is spelled out in the Nuremburg Code.

To anyone participating in forced COVID vaccinations, either through supplying the injections or actually doing the injections, you are hereby put on notice that you are participating in homicide and mass murder, and justice will catch up to you at some point.

You will not escape, and you will not be able to claim ignorance as an excuse to participate in murder.

As for the American public: will you finally wake up and start protecting the innocent? Or will you stand by and be quiet, following the poor examples in Germany during WWII, where most of the public said and did nothing?

Rescue those being led away to death; hold back those staggering toward slaughter. If you say, “But we knew nothing about this,” does not he who weighs the heart perceive it? Does not he who guards your life know it? Will he not repay each person according to what he has done? (Proverbs 24:11-12)

