Whistleblowers claiming USPS threw out, backdated ballots before election

Fox News

A conservative law firm says that several whistleblowers from the United States Postal Service have come forward, alleging that thousands of ballots in some states were backdated, tampered with, or tossed out ahead of the 2020 election, to the disservice of President Trump, despite the Justice Department announcing Tuesday it has found no proof of widespread voter fraud.

The Amistad Project of the Thomas More Society, which has forged ahead with an independent investigation of alleged voter fraud in several key battleground states that Trump lost, has claimed that the FBI asked them to turn over their findings to their Los Angeles Field Office.

The FBI told Fox News that it’s their “standard practice to neither confirm nor deny the existence of investigations. As such, we will decline further comment.”

On Tuesday, the Amistad Project said that multiple “whistleblowers” lobbed serious accusations of “multi-state illegal efforts by USPS workers to influence the election in at least three of six swing states.”

“Details include potentially hundreds of thousands of completed absentee ballots being transported across three state lines, and a trailer filled with ballots disappearing in Pennsylvania,” the group said.

One subcontractor alleged that over 100,000 ballots were improperly backdated on the day after the election so that they would be counted in Wisconsin, while another said they witnessed a vendor of Dominion machines and election officials in Pennsylvania tampering with voter machines.

The claims bear similarities to debunked lawsuits filed by the Trump campaign in Michigan, Wisconsin, Nevada, Arizona, Pennsylvania, and Georgia, alleging voter fraud in the presidential election.

Attorneys for Trump have alleged, among other things, that Republicans were denied the opportunity to observe the canvassing process, with Trump claiming they have “hundreds and hundreds of affidavits” of witnesses’ personal stories to back their argument up.

However, the so-called proof has not been presented during numerous court hearings, with judges repeatedly ruling against the Trump campaign in most of those states.

On Tuesday, Attorney General William Barr, put a pin in Trump’s declaration of widespread voter fraud as well, telling the Associated Press in an interview that U.S. attorneys and FBI officials have been working to follow up on specific complaints and information they have received, but have not uncovered enough evidence that would change the outcome of the election.

“To date, we have not seen fraud on a scale that could have affected a different outcome in the election,” Barr told The Associated Press.

https://www.foxnews.com/politics/whistleblowers-postal-service-threw-out-backdated-ballots-election-trump