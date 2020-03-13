Whistleblowers! Coronavirus used as cause for banking and Wall Street collapse

Blog Talk Radio – by Marty Oakley

Carrie Devorah joins us this evening to talk about the faked up cononavirus being used to hide the impending collapse of the banking system and Wall Street. Not only to hide it, but to blame the virus for the collapse, rather than admit this collpase is due to derivative markets and deregulation.

The Fed is loaning the banks 270 BILLION to keep them solvent. Billions more has been loaned to them over the last several weeks.

https://ppjg.me/2020/03/12/federal-reserve-to-offer-270-billion-in-loans-to-wall-street-tomorrow/

As in the collapse of 2008, it is the everyday investor, those who have IRA’s, and other investments in Wall Street who will lose eveything they have while those at the top whistle all the way home. We are on the verge of global economic collapse and this propaganda about this fake virus pandemic is just that: propaganda.

Carrie Devorah is a whistleblower :

“I began to whistleblow on the intentional misinformation campaign the SEC and FINRA rolled out harming Investors, and good Investment Advisors. These crimes had to stop.

As big a shock to me is how little the legislators know about Wall Street crime which is not a Federal oversight but State oversight.”

Listen here: https://www.blogtalkradio.com/marti-oakley/2020/03/13/whistleblowers-coronavirus-used-as-cause-for-banking-and-wall-street-collapse