White people rolling up handing Black men bricks to throw during the protests? Glad a Black woman was there to set they asses straight. pic.twitter.com/k9ickiIQA9
— JaValle (@JaValle) June 1, 2020
Posted: June 1, 2020
Categories: Videos
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
White people rolling up handing Black men bricks to throw during the protests? Glad a Black woman was there to set they asses straight. pic.twitter.com/k9ickiIQA9
— JaValle (@JaValle) June 1, 2020
2 thoughts on “White agents provocateur in car driving around handing bricks out to black protesters get called out by black woman”
Rockefeller POS trying to run end around common sense. Rockefeller scum sjowingbitsvhand.
awesome lady….I will admit if it had been me they would have gotten their brick returned via the back window