White busses marked “Soros Riot Dance Squad” spotted in Michigan: It’s official, the riots are staged

Intellihub – by Shepard Ambellas

MILAN, Mich. (INTELLIHUB) Several white busses marked “George Soros Dance Squad” were spotted passing through the city on Monday which essentially goes to show the current Black Lives Matter/ANTIFA-sponsored unrest is most likely without a shadow of a doubt part of a much larger George Soros, Barack Obama, Democratic National Committee-backed plan aimed at taking back the Office of the President once and for all.

Exposing the entire operation in one fell swoop, a photo posted to Amy Caneva’s Facebook page reveals two white passenger buses bearing the phrase “George Soros Dance Squad” down the side in bold lettering driving through the city on Monday.

The image is simply captioned: “Soros Riot Dance Squad.”

Intellihub