White House Confirms Illegal Aliens Who are Convicted of DUI, Rape and Drug-Related Crimes Will NOT be Deported

This is Biden’s America.

The White House on Monday confirmed illegal aliens who are convicted of rape, assault, DUI or drug-related crimes will not be deported.

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement is preparing to roll out new guidelines that will lead to far fewer arrests and deportations.

The Washington Post reported:

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is preparing to issue new guidelines to agents this week that could sharply curb arrests and deportations, as the Biden administration attempts to assert more control over an agency afforded wide latitude under President Donald Trump, according to internal memos and emails obtained by The Washington Post. “Generally, these convictions would not include drug based crimes (less serious offenses), simple assault, DUI, money laundering, property crimes, fraud, tax crimes, solicitation, or charges without convictions,” acting director Tae Johnson told senior officials in a Thursday email advising them on how to operate while new guidelines are finalized. The Biden administration is attempting to reorient ICE, a law enforcement agency that has seen its priorities swing wildly from one administration to the next. But frustrated ICE officials say the proposed changes will take away agents’ discretion and severely constrain their ability to arrest and deport criminals.

Fox News reporter Peter Doocy asked Jen Psaki how it is in the interest of public safety to no longer deport illegal aliens convicted of DUI and assault.

Psaki was clearly ill-prepared and stuttered through her non-answer.

