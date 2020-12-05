White House hosts second Christmas party in two days despite Capitol doctor’s warnings

Daily Mail

The White House continued its month of holiday celebrations on Wednesday evening, hosting a second indoor Christmas party in just two days despite health officials’ warnings against large gatherings.

President Trump and first lady Melania once again welcomed guests at the executive mansion in another of at least 25 holiday events they will host in December before they leave office.

Photos shared on social media showed guests dressed in ritzy evening gowns and formal attire with few to no masks or face coverings in sight.

One person invited to reception, which was mostly attended by members of the Republican National Committee, had told DailyMail.com that the invitation made no mention of face masks or any COVID-related precautions.

Wednesday night’s event appeared to have the same lax rules, however the party drew a somewhat more prominent crowd with country stars Kid Rock and Zac Brown making an appearance.

Neither of the country singers, both of whom are supporters of the president, wore masks, according to photos.

The celebrations come on the same day that the U.S. recorded 2,733 daily deaths – the highest number since the start of the pandemic. Coronavirus cases have skyrocketed with more than 200,000 recorded in a 24-hour period, and hospitalizations have hit a record high of 100,226.

The dramatic surge has left the CDC urging people to scale back their holiday plans to avoid any superspreader events, and to avoid all holiday travel.

The White House nonetheless is pushing forward with its social calendar, with plans for a Hannukah party, a Congressional Ball and other festive events announced for later this month.

Secretary Mike Pompeo was also reported on Wednesday to be planning his own holiday festivities at the State Department with his wife Susan in the coming weeks.

According to The Washington Post, Pompeo has already sent out invitations to up to 900 guests for an indoor party on December 15.

A copy of an invitation obtained by the Post shows the event, titled, ‘Diplomacy at Home for the Holidays’ will take place in the Benjamin Franklin Room at noon.

A spokesman said officials ‘plan to fully enforce social distancing measures at this reception, and face coverings are mandatory for admittance.’

The rep, who spoke anonymously, said guests will also be served food and beverages individually and all staff will be required to wear gloves and masks.

However he did not specify how officials will enforce social distancing in a room with 900 guests, according to the Post.

