White House Refuses to Criticize Justice Sotomayor For Spreading Covid Misinformation

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Monday refused to criticize Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor for spreading Covid misinformation.

During oral arguments on Friday, Supreme Court justice Sonia Sotomayor falsely claimed that over 100,000 children are hospitalized and in serious condition because of Covid.

“Many are on ventilators,” Sotomayor said.

This is a lie.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said roughly 3,500 children are hospitalized with Covid.

The Supreme Court refuses to issue a correction to Sotomayor’s false statement.

The White House won’t correct the record either.

“You guys have been very aggressive countering Covid misinformation, so what do you guys think about Covid misinformation coming from the Supreme Court and Sonia Sotomayor’s false claim that over 100,000 children are in serious condition, many on ventilators?” Fox News reporter Peter Doocy asked Psaki.

Psaki refused to criticize Sotomayor and changed the subject.

