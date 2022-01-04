White House Releases Creepy Video Pushing Vaccines on Kids Who Have 99.995% Chance of Surviving COVID

There is a 99.995% chance that a child today will survive the China Coronavirus.
As the Gateway Pundit has extensively reported for the past year, a recent large-scale study out of the UK has confirmed once again that children and young people have effectively ZERO risk of death after contracting Covid-19.
In other words, children and young people are almost 2x more likely – or at the very least, just as likely – to be struck and killed by lightning.
Despite the facts the fear porn continues.
On Monday the Biden White House released a video pushing the COVID vaccine on kids.
It’s littered with questionable statements to say the least.
This is just creepy. What are they doing?