White House Releases Tweet Praising Activist who Backed Mao’s Great Leap Forward and Osama bin Laden

Gateway Pundit – by Joe Hoft

If the Chinese Communists were running the White House would things be any different than they are today?

Today the Biden White House released accolades for a woman who praised Osama bin Laden and China’s Chairman Mao’s Great Leap Forward.

FOX News reports:

The White House Initiative on Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders (WHIAANHPI) posted a celebration of Women’s History Month Friday honoring activist Yuri Kochiyama, who was a public admirer of terrorist Usama bin Laden. Kochiyama was a Japanese-American activist for communism and racial equality during the 20th century. Kochiyama’s career as an activist was a controversial and volatile one. A victim of violent U.S. discrimination and an early voice for racial harmony, she also championed Chairman Mao’s Great Leap Forward and was an advocate for terrorists. The WHAANHPI honored Kochiyama’s “political and civil rights” work but backed away from mentioning her support for bin Laden.

