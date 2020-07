White Slavery: The Privilege They Erased From History





Wardo-Rants

June 29th, 2020.

Mirrored from – Dana Ashlie

The privilege they erased from history.

Our history is written by the victors. What presentation of our history would best suite their chosen ‘end game’ for us?

The straight up erasing and twisted of true history has happened on a variety of topics of course, but specifically the topic of slavery has been erased and retold in a way that points to another agenda that has been set up. Who gains and who is set to lose are the questions we need to ask.