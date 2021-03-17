Mar 17, 2021
The Anti-Defamation League’s Center on Extremism finds in a new report that white supremacist propaganda surged in 2020. Jonathan Greenblatt of the ADL joins Morning Joe to discuss. Aired on 03/17/2021.
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
2 thoughts on “White Supremacist Propaganda Surged In 2020, According To Report”
No “armed-Antifa,” eh? Even though that’s been reported on (and filmed) for months and from various sources? And just a few nights ago…
https://twitter.com/MrAndyNgo/status/1370826283488309251
Oh yeah, I forgot, The View’s Joy Behar told us “Antifa doesn’t exist.”
.
More on armed-up Antifa:
https://twitter.com/MrAndyNgo/status/1371957427906699265
.