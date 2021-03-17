White Supremacist Propaganda Surged In 2020, According To Report


MSNBC
Mar 17, 2021
The Anti-Defamation League’s Center on Extremism finds in a new report that white supremacist propaganda surged in 2020. Jonathan Greenblatt of the ADL joins Morning Joe to discuss. Aired on 03/17/2021.

