White trucks showing up

I go by HolyDiver on bitchute and on youtube when not shadow banned which is 99% of the time.  I wanted to run something by you all on white pick up trucks suddenly showing up here in rural Eastern Indiana in the past year and a half.  I have had to chase off a few and they give me bullshit reasons why they are parked in front of my house.

I think these are FEMA or CIA “employees” and they go by cute names like Nelson’s tree service and the latest was Pig Solutions.  I am a very nasty 61 year old that is kind to nice people but the nastiest mother f-ker on the planet, when I see demons posing as utility workers, street workers, tree service etc. 

So just wanted to give you all a heads up for what I feel is a Trojan horse of morons wearing reflective vests, driving white trucks with flashers on.  I guess they think most will never question why they are here.  Like I said, I feel, they are FEMA, so I would like to hear others’ thoughts since I have no friends or family to run this theory by.

One thought on “White trucks showing up

Join the Conversation

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


*