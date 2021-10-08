WHO database reports over 2 million potential COVID jab injuries in 2021, vast majority in women

LifeSiteNews – by Jack Bingham

The World Health Organization’s publicly accessible database recording reported potential side effects of medicinal products shows over 2 million cases of possible COVID vaccine injuries in 2021 alone, with 69 percent of the cases occurring in female patients.

VigiAccess was founded in 2015 by the World Health Organization (WHO) to allow the public access to VigiBase, the WHO’s database.

According to VigiAccess, 2,199,476 adverse effects following vaccination against COVID-19 have been reported in 2021 as of today, with 866,558 (39 percent) of the injuries being reported in 18–44-year-olds, and 1,517,989 (69 percent) of all injuries occurring in women.

The database’s Adverse Drug Reactions (ADRS) tab allows the public to see the nature of the injuries that have been reported, including blood and lymphatic system disorders, cardiac disorders, musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders, reproductive system and breast disorders, respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders, and many others.

Looking specifically at some of the disorders and ailments listed under the broad headings, the shocking number of injuries include incidences of vaginal hemorrhaging, myocarditis, brain neoplasms (tumors), spontaneous abortion, fetal death, stillbirth, pulmonary embolism, renal failure, fetal growth restriction, deep vein thrombosis, as well as the onset of COVID-19, influenza, pneumonia, and over 100 other conditions.

There is not currently a function that allows the public to determine which COVID-19 vaccines are correlated with which injuries, but instead all the COVID vaccines and all the injuries are grouped into the same file.

The shocking revelation that 1,517,989 (69 percent) of the cases were reported in the female population could substantiate claims made by various doctors, scientists, and healthcare workers who have fielded concerns regarding the impact the jabs have on women, especially their reproductive organs and their fertility.

In March, Idaho doctor Ryan Cole, a board-certified pathologist and owner and operator of a diagnostics lab, told the public with support of the state government that he is seeing a “20 times increase” of endometrial cancers since the vaccine rollout.

Cole also reported a substantial increase in the rate of melanomas in patients since the vaccine rollout, particularly “thick” melanomas in “younger” patients. According to Cole, it is extremely uncommon to find such progressive melanomas in the younger age ranges.

In Germany, researchers carried out a study that involved the injection of lipid “nanocarriers,” including some with an ingredient common to both Pfizer’s and Moderna’s mRNA COVID vaccines: polyethylene glycol.

The researchers found “high local accumulation of nanoparticles” in “specific locations of the ovaries,” which led the specialized pharmaceutical technology and biopharmaceutics scientists to warn that this may pose a “toxicity issue in humans” and that more research needs to be conducted.

LifeSiteNews