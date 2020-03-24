WHO Expert: Lock-Downs Won’t Stop This Virus

A World Health Organization expert has come forward warning that lockdowns and economic depression are not going to stop this virus. Michael Ryan, who heads the WHO’s Health Emergencies Program, urged world governments to take further tyrannical measures in combating the coronavirus.

But his solution is complete global totalitarianism. Ryan wants governments to do things such as identifying people with the virus and quarantining them, forcibly if necessary. Forced quarantine with a gun to your head. “What we really need to focus on is finding those who are sick, those who have the virus, and isolate them, find their contacts and isolate them,” Ryan told the BBC on Sunday, according to Reuters.

“The danger right now with the lockdowns … if we don’t put in place the strong public health measures now, when those movement restrictions and lockdowns are lifted, the danger is the disease will jump back up,” Ryan said. “Once we’ve suppressed the transmission, we have to go after the virus. We have to take the fight to the virus.”

Yet other experts, such as Johns Hopkins senior scholar Dr. Amesh Adalja says the coronavirus is here to stay, and it will now be a part of our seasonal illnesses such as the flu and the common cold. Because of that, we should work hard to treat it and save the lives of those who do get sick, much like we do with the flu.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump does not want the solution to this pandemic to be worse the crisis itself.“It’s going to become a part of our seasonal respiratory virus family that causes disease,” Adalja said on “Squawk Box.” Adalja compared the coronavirus to the 2009 H1N1 swine flu outbreak, which is now seen as a regular flu virus. Eventually, we’ll have to deal with this virus just like we do all the others.

The best way to prevent this virus’ spread, according to information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is to wash your hands regularly and well and maintain social distancing for now.

“It’s important that we get a handle on what the severity is and who has the risk factors so that we can protect those individuals,” Adalja said. “Many people are going to get mild illness and it’s going to be more like a flu-like illness for many people but for some, it may be very severe.”

