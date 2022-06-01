WHO International Health Regulation Amendments Defeated in Geneva

Substack – by James Roguski

The Biden Administration suffered an absolutely STUNNING DEFEAT in their attempt to amend the International Health Regulations against the will of “We the People”

You will NOT hear about this on mainstream media.

Please watch the videos below to learn what happened on Friday May 27, 2022 at the 75th World Health Assembly…

https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/shows/chd-friday-roundtable/-vZsLzjMBI

https://catchingfire.news/2022/05/28/people-power-defeats-biden-at-the-who/

Here is a brief summary of what happened:

Spectacular news out of Geneva points to a complete and total victory for those who opposed the amendments to the International Health Regulations proposed by the Biden administration

Official delegates from wealthy developed nations like Australia, the UK, the European Union and the United States spoke in strong support of the amendments and urged other states to join them in signing away their countries’ sovereignty.

The first sign, however, that things might not be going the globalists’ way, came when Botswana stated that they would be collectively withholding their support for the ‘reforms’, which many African members were very concerned about.

Multiple other countries also said they had reservations over the changes and would not be supporting them either.

These included Brazil, Brunei, Namibia, Bangladesh, Russia, India, China, South Africa, and Iran. Brazil in particular said it would exit WHO altogether, rather than allow its population to be made subject to the new amendments.

In the end, the WHO and its wealthy nation supporters were forced to back down.

On January 18, 2022, the Biden administration proposed amendments to the International Health Regulations. They did their best to keep them hidden. On March 31, 2022 I published THIS ARTICLE to shine a bright light on this issue. For the next two months thousands of people helped to spread the word all around the world. On Friday May 20, 2022 a document filed in a United Kingdom court case revealed that the Working Group on Pandemic Response was “unable to reach consensus” regarding the amendments. On Tuesday May 24, 2022 a new set of REPLACEMENT amendments was submitted to the 75th World Health Assembly in complete violation of Article 55 of the IHR which requires amendments to be submitted at least 4 months prior to the World Health Assembly. On Friday May 27, 2022 the May 24 REPLACEMENT AMENDMENTS were revised and published by the World Health Organization. On Friday May 27, 2022 the REVISED REPLACEMENT AMENDMENTS were adopted by the World Health Assembly (see video below). THIS DOCUMENT was also adopted. The REVISED REPLACEMENT AMENDMENTS actually strengthened each nation’s ability to express their “reservations” to any future amendments. The Biden administration, the World Health Organization and the forces seeking to enact a globalist agenda suffered a stunning defeat.

The events that occurred in “COMMITTEE A” during the 75th World Health Assembly were filled with intrigue and conflict that was masked by diplomatic politeness.

More here: https://jamesroguski.substack.com/p/we-won?s=r