Who is actively attempting to destroy the U.S. Armed Force form within?

State of the Nation

Those who hijacked the USG are running a long-term secret war against the American Soldier and this Disposal Operation is unimaginably evil, being run by soulless scum who are empowered by a foreign enemy within the Gates of America.

This high level KM program to systematically dispose of American Soldiers by a multiplicity of means includes:

Agent Orange; poison gas; and “clean team” operations against Vietnam POWs and MIAs; depleted uranium; toxic vaccines; “burn pits”; Stop-Loss clauses; deficient or non-existent medical care at a notably corrupt, criminal VA; high level VA policies to wrongly disarm Vets; and the continued use of some of the most sophisticated mind-kontrol used to generate continuing mass suicides in returning vets.

These are all Khazarian Mafia operations designed to weaken, disable, kill-off and reduce the power and effectiveness of the American Military.

Obviously when good American Soldiers are lied to and mind-controlled into serving themselves up as KM cannon-fodder and then later find out the truth, this often creates massive cognitive dissonance, PTSD, and suicidal depression.

And we now know for certain that sending American Soldiers to fight in these KM illegal wars of aggression often places them in daily, minute-by-minute “kill or be killed” situations. Once they start to figure this out, many crack at the seams and develop PTSD.

And when vets, many of whom served in combat and were wounded or disabled, seek care at the VA as is their right, many have their files sand-bagged and die before they get needed care.

The crooked scum running the VA continue in their indecently large salaries and lavish benefits, while enforcing twisted, evil policies designed to degrade vets, take away their freedom and rights and disarm them too.

Read the rest here: http://stateofthenation.co/?p=17179