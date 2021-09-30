WHO Reports A Decline In COVID Cases & Deaths, But The Push For “Vaccines” Continues

The desperate ruling classes of the world are continuing their push for every single human to take the “vaccine,” even though the World Health Organization has reported a decline in COVID cases and deaths. But we know this is about the “vaccine” and injecting people, not about health or a hoax scamdemic.

It said there had been an estimated 3.3 million new infections and roughly 55,000 deaths in the past week, which represents a drop of 10 percent in both cases. The largest drop-offs were in the Middle East, the Western Pacific, and the Americas, according to a report by The Hill.

The number of cases in the U.S. fell by nearly 31 percent, although the U.S. cases count was the highest worldwide at more than 765,000. There have been more than 43 million COVID-19 cases recorded in the U.S. to date. The Hill

Separate vaccine data shows that nearly 50 percent of the global population has received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine with around 6.2 billion doses administered which is an average of slightly more than 26 million shots per day. And the rulers need you to know you still have to take the jab.

Mandating vaccines will do nothing to slow the spread, in fact, it will only cement those who continue to refuse in their resolve. This push to get the shot in everyone is a part of the overall agenda or we wouldn’t see a push like this. There should never be force or coercion when it comes to putting something in someone else’s body against their will.

They will continue to say it is going to be a choice, yet if you don’t comply, you will not be allowed to work, have a bank account, go to the grocery store, pay your bills, or anything else. But again, this isn’t news to any of us.

We knew this was coming and we are prepared for it. Remain steadfast and refuse to live in fear. This abject tyranny will end when enough people figure it out, and that time will come. In the meantime, stay prepared for anything. It’s just beginning and we need to be aware of what is being done to us.

