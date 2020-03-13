WHO Says Coronavirus Outbreak is a “Pandemic”. Lets See How Things Will Unravel Now with the Pandemic Bonds.

Arthur F. Wayne, ITNT NEWS – They couldn’t stretch it any further anymore at this point (without losing what’s left of their questionable credibility), after their whole psychological operation had been exposed.

Now that the ‘outbreak’ has been declared a “pandemic” by the deceiving World Health Organization, all eyes have to be focused on how they, the control grid syndicate, can use this situation to extort governments around the world through the Wall Street rigged money game.

The pandemic bonds may very well be the least of our concerns because when these bonds have to pay out to “poor countries” (if at all, depending on their new lies that they are writing at this very moment) those who have bought into this scam will have to come up with cash, which most will not have because also this pandemic bonds scam is a credit-based construction. Meaning, those who have to pay up will have to borrow money from people who created the pandemic bonds scam in the first place.

I hope by now you get the picture that we’ve been putting together for you, all this time.

Also, a ‘thank you’ to The Internet Militia for making things easy to understand for people around the world:

The #Coronavirus in a nutshell #WordsStopWars:

The numbers are not reliable (proven lies)

http://itnt.news/1409 The WHO is writing a new “definition” for “pandemic” even though it has one

http://itnt.news/1813 Pandemic bonds have to “mature”, which is why no “pandemic” is declared (also Larry Summers knows this)

http://itnt.news/1573 The narrative is highly, highly scripted (all over the world “33” cases are being reported)

http://itnt.news/1608 The coronavirus campaign is a psychological operation to fool and enslave you

http://itnt.news/1664

