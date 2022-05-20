WHO to Convene Emergency Meeting on Monkeypox After UK Cases Double to 20

The World Health Organization (WHO) will convene an emergency meeting on monkeypox after cases in the United Kingdom doubled to 20.

Health officials confirmed on Wednesday the first case of monkeypox virus infection in Massachusetts this year.

The CDC expressed concern on Tuesday about the monkeypox outbreak in the UK and warned of the possibility that the outbreak could spread beyond U.K. borders.

“We do have a level of concern that this is very different than what we typically think of from monkeypox. And I think we have some concern that there could be spread outside the U.K associated with this,” a senior CDC official told STAT in an interview.

Now, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) confirmed the first case of monkeypox virus infection in a male adult who recently traveled to Canada.

Canada, Germany and France also have confirmed cases.

The World Health Organization is reportedly convening an emergency meeting on the alarming spread of monkeypox around the world — including a possible case in the Big Apple. The United Nations’ health authority is bringing together leading experts on the rare disease as a number of new countries announced their first confirmed cases Friday, according to the Telegraph. The main concern is how the virus — usually concentrated in West Africa — may be spreading, the UK paper noted, with many of the new cases among people who had not recently traveled. The WHO will also be examining why clusters include gay or bisexual men, the paper said, with the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) giving similar warnings.

