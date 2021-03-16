WHO: We Don’t Know if Vaccine Prevents Infection.

WHO does not know if the vaccine prevents infection or transmission of covid 19.
www.who.int/news-room/feature-stories/detail/the-moderna-covid-19-mrna-1273-vaccine-what-you-need-to-know
The CDC updated guidelines to allow those who are vaccinated:
Fully vaccinated people can:
Visit with other fully vaccinated people indoors without wearing masks or physical distancing
Visit with unvaccinated people from a single household who are at low risk for severe COVID-19 disease indoors without wearing masks or physical distancing
Refrain from quarantine and testing following a known exposure if asymptomatic
www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/fully-vaccinated-guidance.html
Study shows 17-20% of infections are asymptomatic. .
The CDC found in 2/21 that most infections of covid result from asymptomatic infections. .
Almost like they’re trying to make the pandemic worse…