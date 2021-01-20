Who were the Jews pardoned by Trump in his final days in office?

In his final day in office, outgoing President Donald Trump has pardoned many prominent Jews convicted of a myriad of crimes.

Among some of the Jewish convicted criminals to be pardoned by Trump include:

AVIEM SELLA

Sella ,75, is an Israeli citizen who was indicted in 1986 for espionage in relation to the Jonathan Pollard case. Mr. Sella’s request for clemency was supported by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Israeli Ambassador to the US Ron Dermer, the US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman, and Miriam Adelson.

ELLIOTT BROIDY

Broidy, a major Republican Party fundraiser, pleaded guilty in October to acting as an unregistered foreign agent, admitting to accepting money to secretly lobby the Trump administration for Chinese and Malaysian interests. Broidy held finance posts in Trump’s 2016 campaign and on his inaugural committee.

Prosecutors alleged Broidy received millions of dollars in payments from an unnamed foreign national to try to arrange the end of a US investigation into billions of dollars embezzled from 1MDB, a Malaysian government investment fund.

SHOLAM WEISS

Weiss was convicted of bilking $125 million from the National Heritage Life Insurance Co. and its elderly policy holders. He fled the United States and was sentenced in absentia in 2000 to 845 years in prison, but he was eventually extradited from Austria.

Weiss, 66, is at a US penitentiary in Pennsylvania, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

Trump lawyers from his first impeachment, Alan Dershowitz and Jay Sekulow, sent letters to the White House in support of Weiss.

ABEL HOLTZ

Holtz was convicted in 1995 of impeding a grand jury investigation and was sentenced to 45 days in prison. Prior to his conviction, Holtz was chairman of a local bank, and did not have past legal issues. Holtz also donated extensively to charitable causes in South Florida.

JONATHON BRAUN

Braun was convicted and served five years in prison on a 10-year sentence for conspiracy to import marijuana into the United States as well as money laundering. Upon release, Braun is expected to seek employment in order to support his family.

ELIYAHU WEINSTEIN

Weinstein was sentenced to a 24-years in prison for real estate investment fraud that cost investors $200 million in losses in the form of a Ponzi scheme, which included targeting members of the Orthodox Jewish community. Support for his commutation came from former US Attorney Brett Tolman, former Rep. Bob Barr, former US Attorney Joseph Whittle, Prof. Alan Dershowitz, Reps. Mark Walker, Scott Perry and Jeff Van Drew, and Jessica Jackson of the Reform Alliance.

NOAH KLEINMAN

Kleinman was convicted and served six years of a 20-year sentence for the non-violent crime of distributing marijuana. A father of two, he maintained an exemplary prison record and remained close with his children. Marijuana has since been legalized in the State of California, where he was convicted.

STEPHEN ODZER

Odzer pleaded guilty to conspiracy and bank fraud, which led to a sentence of 18 months. He has been involved in numerous philanthropic activities that have included providing medical supplies during the coronavirus crisis to New York hospitals and donating religious materials. According to the statement on clemency, Odzer “has also dedicated resources to support and build synagogues in memory of his late cousin, who was kidnapped and killed by Muslim terrorists while in Israel.”

DREW BROWNSTEIN

Brownstein was given a full pardon for insider trading and has paid fines in forfeitures. Prior to his conviction, Brownstein volunteered with the Boys & Girls club in Denver and the Jewish Family Services of Colorado.

HILLEL NAHMAD

Nahmad was convicted of sports gambling. Since his conviction, He has lived an exemplary life and has been dedicated to the well-being of his community.

