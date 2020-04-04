WHOA! Dr. Fauci in 2017: President Trump Will Be Challenged By a “Surprise Global Disease Outbreak”

Gateway Pundit – by Jim Hoft

Come again?

Back in 2017 at forum on pandemic preparedness at Georgetown University Dr. Fauci made an interesting statement. Fauci told the audience the Trump administration will not only be challenged by ongoing global health threats such as influenza and HIV, but also a surprise disease outbreak.

That was quite a prediction considering it was back in 2017!

Via Ned Nikolav, Ph.D. and Healio.

TRENDING: WHOA! Dr. Fauci in 2017: President Trump Will Be Challenged By a “Surprise Global Disease Outbreak” (VIDEO)

This is the same guy who told Americans not to worry about the coronavirus back in January.

He completely missed it.

Here is the video—

Gateway Pundit