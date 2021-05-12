Why Americans are panic buying fuel — and why you shouldn’t

New York (CNN Business)A growing number of gas stations along the East Coast are without fuel as nervous drivers aggressively fill up their tanks following a ransomware attack that shut down the Colonial Pipeline, a critical artery for gasoline.
The panic-buying threatens to exacerbate the supply shock. US gasoline demand climbed by 14% on Tuesday compared with the week before, according to GasBuddy, an app that tracks fuel prices and demand.
What is Colonial Pipeline?
What happened?
How is this impacting demand for gas?
What does this mean for prices at the pump?
How are states responding?
What should you do?
The best thing for car owners to do right now is take a deep breath and don’t rush to fill your tanks unless you have to. A big part of the problem is panic, Tiffany Wright of AAA Carolinas said. “We are our own worst enemy in this situation because we are over-consuming at the pump.”
Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm pleaded with Americans not to hoard gas as the pipeline attempts to resume operations.
“Let me emphasize that much as there was no cause for say, hoarding toilet paper at the beginning of the pandemic, there should be no cause for hoarding gasoline,” Granholm said during Tuesday’s White House press briefing, “especially in light of the fact that the pipeline should be substantially operational by the end of this week and over the weekend.”
