Jun 1, 2020
The Cyclone-class patrol ships are a class of United States Navy coastal patrol boats. Most of these ships were launched between 1992 and 1994. The primary mission of these ships is coastal patrol and interdiction surveillance, an important aspect of littoral operations outlined in the Navy’s strategy, “Forward…From the Sea.” These ships also provide full mission support for U.S. Navy SEALs and other special operations forces.
2 thoughts on “Why America’s Cyclone Patrol Boats Would Be the First to Fight Iran”
Why?
Didn’t something involving “patrol boats” start something some time ago in some other place that led to some other war?