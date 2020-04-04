Why Are Ex-Presidents Receiving Full Benefits While Millions Out Of Work- Especially Illegally Appointed Obama

In my 61years I’ve never seen so many illegal invaders pour into my country, especially now as we are supposedly experiencing a pandemic of this magnitude. American Nationals experiencing unheard of sickness and loss of livelihood. Millions out of work as EX-PRESIDENTS receive full pay and ridiculous benefits, Obama owns four mansions, he came to office flat broke, and without adequate proof of American citizenship.

Obama not only was illegally appointed as scumbag in chief, but is to blame for much of what is going on today, he rushed through programs that put American Nations in jeopardy and who now feel the brute force of his treason and programs letting the enemy of America pour through our borders. The tyranny torch was passed to him from another worthless traitor, Ex-Scumbag in Chief, Georgie Boy Bush, another traitor who did NOTHING to curb infiltration from the enemy. Clinton laughs and giggles as he had his little foray awhile becoming a multimillionaire through frauds and lies.

So here we are, standing in lines filled with American Nationals, fighting for what is lawfully ours, alongside worthless enemies of America, fighting for the same food and supplies.

The Ex-Scumbags in Chiefs that tore up our Bill Of Rights and instituted communism are now receiving hundreds of thousands a year in pay, ridiculous benefits that only THEY AND THEY ALONE will get.

The American National now sits and waits, with nothing, only heartache and worry, family on the ropes.

How’s that for the American dream?