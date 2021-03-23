Posted: March 23, 2021 Categories: Videos Why are illegal immigrants now getting hotel rooms when the National Guard in DC were left to sleep on the ground in parking garages? https://twitter.com/CalebJHull/status/1374041720162291718 Share this:PrintEmailTweetGabShare on TumblrPocket
3 thoughts on “Why are illegal immigrants now getting hotel rooms when the National Guard in DC were left to sleep on the ground in parking garages?”
This sh*t ends when we efin end it!
yes indeedy…I sure do hope people are doing all they can to thwart this evil…there are many ways
Too bad she didn’t ask: Why the hell are illegals being allowed into the country? Why the hell is the National Guard in DC? Why the hell is the military along with National Guard in Ohio ‘assisting’ with vaccine administration? Why the hell haven’t all the covid ‘vaccines’ been discontinued due to thousands of deaths very closely associated with their time of administration and even more injuries from the several ‘vaccines’ currently out there? Why is it not made clear to the public that the various ‘vaccines’ DO NOT have FDA approval but rather EUA as these ‘vaccines’ are in fact experimental. Finally, why the hell haven’t Gates and Fauci (along with others) been arrested and charged with crimes against humanity?