Why are people talking about Dr Anthony Fauci’s emails?

And, soon after a phone call with Bill Gates, a senior executive at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation wrote to say he was “seriously worried” about Dr Fauci’s health and safety.

The emails also reveal Dr Fauci frequently and firmly shut down rumours that he was being censored by President Trump.

“I actually have not been muzzled at all,” he wrote to one unidentified fan in February 2020.

Some moments of levity

Lionised on prayer candles and bobble-head toys, the emails show Dr Fauci professing discomfort with the adulation coming from many corners of the internet.

When a colleague emailed him a story of how a shop sold out of doughnuts emblazoned with his face, he responded: “Truly surrealistic. Hopefully this all stops soon… It is not at all pleasant, that is for sure.”

In another email, he shared a story about ‘Fauci Fever’ with the quip: “It will blow your mind. Our society is really totally nuts.”

And, when actor Brad Pitt played him on the Saturday Night Live sketch comedy show, he happily told a colleague that one reviewer said Pitt “looked ‘exactly like me’. That statement made my year.”

What has the reaction been?

Some conservative politicians and media pundits have cited the emails in their calls to sack Dr Fauci for his work on the pandemic response.

US Senator Rand Paul, a Republican who has frequently clashed with Dr Fauci in hearings on Capitol Hill, said the emails make it “abundantly clear” the doctor is “a massive fraud”.

Across the political aisle, liberals have argued Dr Fauci’s positions adapted to the scientific evidence available at the time. Others celebrated his style and tone of response to various emails.

The Fauci Ink Blot Test

Analysis by Tara McKelvey, BBC White House reporter

Fauci’s emails are like a Rorschach ink blot: what you see in them reveals more about you than the ink blot, or, in this case, the emails.

For Trump supporters I know in small Kansas towns and other rural areas, Fauci is a villain. He broadcasts conflicting messages about the virus, these Republicans say, and twists science. They also say that he undermined then-President Trump.

These conservatives refused to wear masks, even during the worst days of the pandemic, because, they said, the scientific guidelines changed constantly, and Fauci had flip-flopped.

His emails will reinforce their opinions. Fauci did indeed change his mind about health guidance, such as the wearing of masks, as more information emerged about the virus. He told someone in February 2020 they did not need to wear a mask while travelling. Later, he encouraged people to wear them.