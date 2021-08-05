Why Are There 200,000 Children Under 12 on CDC Records as Having Received a COVID Vaccine?

Anti-Empire – by Robbie Whelan

Editor’s note: An error, which raises questions of its own, or injection fanatics at work?

The CDC has also published some puzzling data. According to the agency’s website, 197,845 children under 12 have received at least one shot. Vaccines aren’t authorized in the U.S. for children that young. Vaccine makers are evaluating whether the shots are safe for children in clinical trials.

A CDC spokeswoman said the tally could include children participating in clinical trials. The CDC also said birthdays could have been entered in its databases incorrectly. Moderna Inc. and Pfizer Inc. with its partner BioNTech SE are conducting clinical trials aiming to enroll some 11,000 total children in the U.S.

Pfizer isn’t aware of any vaccinations outside of its trial for children under 12, a spokeswoman said.

Cody Meissner, chief of the pediatric infectious diseases division at Tufts University School of Medicine in Boston, said it seemed unlikely that such a large number was a record-keeping glitch. “I don’t think you can say 200,000 birthdays were entered incorrectly,” he said.

Source: The Wall Street Journal

