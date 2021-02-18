Why Did CNN & NBC Both Pay Leftist Capital Rioter $35,000?

Summit News – by Steve Watson

Court documents have revealed that both CNN and NBC paid leftist rioter John Sullivan $35,000 a piece for footage he shot during the storming of the Capitol building on January 6th.

Sullivan argued that he was attending the protest as a journalist to get footage to sell.

Politico reports that “Sullivan’s defense attorney even filed invoices with the court showing that CNN and NBC each paid Sullivan’s firm $35,000 last month for rights to video he filmed of chaotic scenes outside and inside the Capitol, including the deadly shooting of protester Ashli Babbitt by a U.S. Capitol Police officer.”

These are the invoices filed with the court today. pic.twitter.com/JdOZ9pXaIa — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) February 17, 2021

Sullivan also received $5,000 from a company called Left/Right Productions and $2,500 from Australia’s ABC, according to the records.

A federal magistrate judge ordered Sullivan “to end his involvement with a business he founded (InsurgenceUSA) that the Justice Department says promotes and glorifies violent protests,” the report further states.

The notion that Sullivan was just a bystander is clearly countered by his many comments on the footage encouraging violence, including repeatedly yelling ‘burn it down’.

Federal prosecutors also presented evidence that they claimed shows Sullivan taking part in the violence and destruction.

Remember that Sullivan, who has been repeatedly arrested for engaging in Antifa and BLM violence, was just one of many agitators posing as a Trump supporter at the Capitol.

He even appeared on CNN and was interviewed by Anderson Cooper in the wake of the riot.

Videographer and reporter Tayler Hansen told The Gateway Pundit that $35,000 is an abnormal amount for a network to pay a freelancer for any footage.

“With over 6 months of experience as an independent Journalist I have captured some of the most viewed and circulated media content on the internet. I have NEVER made over $1,000 on an individual video,” Hansen explained.

He added “The highest I have ever seen a news source pay for breaking news footage is $3,000. John Sullivan being paid $35,000 by CNN and NBC for ONE EVENT is criminal. An average paid journalist out of Utah makes $3,021 a month, NOT $75,000 IN A MATTER OF DAYS.”

“There is something nefarious going on here, and I intend to find out what it is,” Hansen further urged.

Summit News