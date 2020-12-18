Why Did Mike Pence Approve An Illegal Biological Weapons P-4 Laboratory In Indiana?

State of the Nation – by Aim4Truth
Red alert: the C.I.A. is engaged in biowarfare using their interlocking “public-private partnerships” to push an untested mRNA Covid-19 “vaccine” in violation of the Nuremberg code.
In short, British-American spies have created the Coronavirus to scare people into being willing to inject themselves with an untested toxic substance in clear violation of the Nuremberg Code.
CATALENT IS AN ILLEGAL BIOLOGICAL WEAPONS P-4 LABORATORY
MIKE PENCE SUPPORTS WEAPONS MANUFACTURING FACILITIES IN INDIANA – PRODUCING BIOWEAPONS TO BE USED AGAINST YOU AND YOUR FAMILY. READ ALL ABOUT IT.
Richard Gillingwater, the British chairman of Janus Henderson, Catalent’s second largest investor, is a Commander of the British Empire, and was an early director of QinetiQ which is controlled by the Queen’s controlling share (run by the Privy Council), along with Carlyle Group; CIA George Tenet was an early QinetiQ director.
Gillingwater is a current director of Wellcome Trust, one of the funders of The Pirbright Institute Coronavirus patent, and a beneficiary of the coming vaccine cash bonanza for his companies. A fellow Wellcome Trust director is Baroness Elizabeth Manningham-Buller, former director of British MI5 intelligence.
The British Pilgrims society’s fingerprints are all over the Coronavirus scamdemic. The Chinese are merely their surrogates while their bankers hide and laugh at the way they herd the media around their fake stories like cows and sheep.
Cheryl Mills, Hillary Clintons former Chief of Staff, is a BlackRock (C.I.A.) director
A Carlos Slim (New York Times) director is also a BlackRock (C.I.A.) director
Rothschild banking representatives and biotech holdings are interlocked throughout Catalent investors
Dec. 17, 2020—Breaking Discoveries: Manufacturers of the untested mRNA COVID-19 “vaccine” are actually illegal bioweapons P-4 laboratories.
On Mar. 28, 2020, Dr. Francis Boyle, who drafted the Biological Weapons Act said that the 2019 Coronavirus is an offensive biological warfare weapon and that the World Health Organization (WHO) already knew about it (because it is U.S. Patent No. 10,130,701owned by The Pirbright Institute (UK), one of their global partners allied with Gates Foundation, Wellcome Trust, WHO, EU).
Continue reading at:
https://aim4truth.org/2020/12/17/mike-pence-gives-approval-for-illegal-biological-weapons-p-4-laboratory/
2 thoughts on “Why Did Mike Pence Approve An Illegal Biological Weapons P-4 Laboratory In Indiana?”
Because they believe when they pull the plug on us all , that they will be underground in their bunkers
And that’s not where the puppets end up when that card is played , but he’s too stupid to know this
You’ll be top side with us , you little bitch
For as long as you can keep the hordes from ripping your flesh from your bones
Your just a spoke in their wheel of doom, pence
And even if they were underground in their bunkers they still wouldn’t be safe (Book of Revelation explains this) and who wants to be underground for the rest of their lives anyway (and what about earthquakes?)…and the movie “World Without End” plays out more sinister scenarios as well….they didn’t see this “predictive programming” movie coming now did they?