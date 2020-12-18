Why Did Mike Pence Approve An Illegal Biological Weapons P-4 Laboratory In Indiana?

Red alert: the C.I.A. is engaged in biowarfare using their interlocking “public-private partnerships” to push an untested mRNA Covid-19 “vaccine” in violation of the Nuremberg code.

In short, British-American spies have created the Coronavirus to scare people into being willing to inject themselves with an untested toxic substance in clear violation of the Nuremberg Code.

CATALENT IS AN ILLEGAL BIOLOGICAL WEAPONS P-4 LABORATORY

MIKE PENCE SUPPORTS WEAPONS MANUFACTURING FACILITIES IN INDIANA – PRODUCING BIOWEAPONS TO BE USED AGAINST YOU AND YOUR FAMILY. READ ALL ABOUT IT.

Richard Gillingwater, the British chairman of Janus Henderson, Catalent’s second largest investor, is a Commander of the British Empire, and was an early director of QinetiQ which is controlled by the Queen’s controlling share (run by the Privy Council), along with Carlyle Group; CIA George Tenet was an early QinetiQ director.

Gillingwater is a current director of Wellcome Trust, one of the funders of The Pirbright Institute Coronavirus patent, and a beneficiary of the coming vaccine cash bonanza for his companies. A fellow Wellcome Trust director is Baroness Elizabeth Manningham-Buller, former director of British MI5 intelligence.

The British Pilgrims society’s fingerprints are all over the Coronavirus scamdemic. The Chinese are merely their surrogates while their bankers hide and laugh at the way they herd the media around their fake stories like cows and sheep.

Cheryl Mills, Hillary Clintons former Chief of Staff, is a BlackRock (C.I.A.) director

A Carlos Slim (New York Times) director is also a BlackRock (C.I.A.) director

Rothschild banking representatives and biotech holdings are interlocked throughout Catalent investors

Dec. 17, 2020—Breaking Discoveries: Manufacturers of the untested mRNA COVID-19 “vaccine” are actually illegal bioweapons P-4 laboratories.

On Mar. 28, 2020, Dr. Francis Boyle, who drafted the Biological Weapons Act said that the 2019 Coronavirus is an offensive biological warfare weapon and that the World Health Organization (WHO) already knew about it (because it is U.S. Patent No. 10,130,701owned by The Pirbright Institute (UK), one of their global partners allied with Gates Foundation, Wellcome Trust, WHO, EU).

On Dec. 8, 2020, Dr. Boyle lambasted the pharmaceutical community for trying to force an untested mRNA vaccine—the first of its kind in history—on the public, which he says violates the Nuremberg Code against Nazi experimentation cruelty.On Dec. 16, 2020, vaccine producer Catalent hosted Vice President Mike Pence at their facility in Bloomington, Indiana that will produce 200 million doses of the COVID-19 mRNA experimental toxin by May 2021 for Moderna. PENCE ASSURED THE PUBLIC THAT THE VACCINE WOULD BE “WILL BE SAFE AND EFFECTIVE.” On Dec. 17, 2020, Dr. Boyle said the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine “is going to kill people.” “It’s like putting a bomb in your body because it will tap into the body’s natural processes.” He cited DARPA as being a chief funder of this bioweapon. He said that the Moderna press release today says it is going after the entire U.S. population. The speakers at this Catalent event were 84% not doctors and 50% lawyers: Mike Pence, U.S. VP, lawyer Erick Holcomb, Indiana Governor, lawyer Alex Azar, HHS Secretary, lawyer Robert Redfield, CDC Director, doctor Alessandro Maselli, Catalent President, electronic engineer Scott Nickerson, Moderna VP, chemist In other words, 84% of the participants were not doctors, and 50% were lawyers. It is remarkable that this lawyer-enveloped bunch was chosen to assure Americans that a totally new toxin, an untested mRNA “vaccine” that will permanently alter your DNA, is “safe and effective.” As Dr. Boyle points out, it is not safe. And as to effective, that is sales BS. One cannot know until the results are in whether it is “effective or not.

CATALENT “VACCINES” ARE BIOWEAPONS Therefore, according to Dr. Boyle—a bona fide expert in the virology of bio weapons and their prohibition, the Indiana Catalent facility is a bioweapons manufacturing facility. In fact, some of Catelent’s top investors have relationships with the chemical companies in Britain that produce explosives, namely Imperial Chemical Industries (ICI) that created AstraZenca Plc. Catalent was created by the British Pilgrims Society using with the C.I.A. and British QinetiQ where former CIA director George Tenet was an early director. Catalent’s 2020 Proxy Statement filed with the SEC on Sep. 18, 2020 reveals that the controlling investors are: https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1

596783/000119312520248603/d14459ddef1

4a.htm (Page 28)

