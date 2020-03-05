Posted: March 5, 2020 Categories: Videos Why Does Everyone Hate the Jews? – clip from Hunters (2020) <noscript><iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/YPVNIYauI8c" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript> AltMedia Feb 26, 2020 Share this:PrintEmailTweetGab<noscript><iframe src="https://www.reddit.com/static/button/button1.html?newwindow=true&width=120&url=https%3A%2F%2Ffromthetrenchesworldreport.com%2Fwhy-does-everyone-hate-the-jews-clip-from-hunters-2020%2F263265&title=Why%20Does%20Everyone%20Hate%20the%20Jews%3F%20-%20clip%20from%20Hunters%20%282020%29" height="22" width="120" scrolling="no" frameborder="0"></noscript>Share on TumblrPocket
2 thoughts on “Why Does Everyone Hate the Jews? – clip from Hunters (2020)”
I was amazed that this was inserted into that new tv series, “Hunters” with Al Pacino. Guess they know what’s out there. But oh, those last 40 seconds… this is a grand spectacle of calling us out, and of us being prompted to snitch on each other. Of course I know many, myself included, who would “win big money” there. Put-downs can’t hide the truth because in most cases the proof is, indeed, in the pudding. This is them fighting back against an unstoppable flow of awareness.
.
One does not “hate” a viral infection so much as the effects and results of that viral infection.
There must be a vaccine for that? Maybe they’ll call it the “Jew-Jab”.