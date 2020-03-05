Why Does Everyone Hate the Jews? – clip from Hunters (2020)


AltMedia

Feb 26, 2020

2 thoughts on “Why Does Everyone Hate the Jews? – clip from Hunters (2020)

  1. I was amazed that this was inserted into that new tv series, “Hunters” with Al Pacino. Guess they know what’s out there. But oh, those last 40 seconds… this is a grand spectacle of calling us out, and of us being prompted to snitch on each other. Of course I know many, myself included, who would “win big money” there. Put-downs can’t hide the truth because in most cases the proof is, indeed, in the pudding. This is them fighting back against an unstoppable flow of awareness.

    .

    Reply

  2. One does not “hate” a viral infection so much as the effects and results of that viral infection.
    There must be a vaccine for that? Maybe they’ll call it the “Jew-Jab”.

    Reply

Join the Conversation

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


*